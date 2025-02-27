Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagegrassplantwoodenpersonhousebuildingvintagenatureFamilies of migratory workers in front of their row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 852 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4771 x 3387 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D farm girl holding little pig editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457988/farm-girl-holding-little-pig-editable-remixView licenseGardens are planted in front of the row shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503056/photo-image-sky-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license3D farm girl holding little pig editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394680/farm-girl-holding-little-pig-editable-remixView licenseRow shelters, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502545/row-shelters-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729155/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBoy building a model airplane while other children look on, FSA labor camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501519/photo-image-grass-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729152/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBoys flying a kite in front of community center, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502463/boys-flying-kite-front-community-center-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license3D family going on vacation editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397002/family-going-vacation-editable-remixView licenseChild of a migratory farm laborer in the field during the harvest of the community center's cabbage crop, FSA labor camp…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506144/photo-image-leaf-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHappy women's day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408455/happy-womens-day-poster-templateView licenseMigratory worker, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503004/migratory-worker-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow at a farm editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397160/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView licenseBoys playing marbles, FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502704/boys-playing-marbles-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texasFree Image from public domain licenseEditable microbus mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712986/editable-microbus-mockup-designView licenseBoys flying a kite in front of the community center, FSA camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502467/boys-flying-kite-front-the-community-center-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain licenseLion man holding flower bouquet paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617187/lion-man-holding-flower-bouquet-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseYoung woman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501513/photo-image-hand-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547041/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseBoys sitting on truck parked at the FSA ... labor camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503012/boys-sitting-truck-parked-the-fsa-labor-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCommunity clothesline, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503031/community-clothesline-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466417/traditional-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman at the community laundry on Saturday afternoon, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503025/photo-image-wooden-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWooden architecture blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065921/wooden-architecture-blog-banner-templateView licenseHouses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502702/photo-image-grass-sky-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable blurred modern house backdrophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12162970/editable-blurred-modern-house-backdropView licensemigratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503050/migratory-workers-shack-belle-glade-flaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595763/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseChildren of migrant packing house workers in front of metal shelters at Osceola migratory labor camps built by FSA (Farm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12332684/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage house element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001000/vintage-house-element-set-editable-designView licenseLiving quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501187/photo-image-wooden-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseStorm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543891/storm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStreet in San Juan, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508212/street-san-juan-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseFarming crisis Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466000/farming-crisis-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Robstown, Texas. FSA (Farm Security Administration) migratory workers' camp. Nursery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324915/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRobstown, Texas. FSA (Farm Security Administration) migratory workers' camp. Nursery school children. Sourced from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12324923/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval life Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466183/medieval-life-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBoy building a model airplane as girl watches, FSA ... camp, Robstown, Tex.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502825/boy-building-model-airplane-girl-watches-fsa-camp-robstown-texFree Image from public domain license