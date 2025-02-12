Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantplanefacepersonbuildingvintagefactoryworld warDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, TexasView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 979 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8992 x 7335 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509033/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504394/photo-image-hospital-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseHelen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508520/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFitting the tail of a transport plane to the wing center section in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505642/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA hydraulic mechanic greasing the landing gear of a transport, before the plane leaves the last station on the assembly line…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502134/photo-image-leaves-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAssembling Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503976/assembling-liberator-bomber-consolidated-aircraft-corp-fort-worth-texasFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseInstalling structural parts of a C-87 transport plane in the tunnel of a tail fuselage section at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504506/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseInstalling oxygen flask racks above the flight deck of a C-87 transport at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505677/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseLowering an engine in place in assembling a transport plane in a Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506690/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseGetting a nose door ready to put on a C-87 transport plane at the end of the assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503528/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWorking on wing of Consolidated Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503626/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBeulah Faith, 20, used to be sales clerk in department store, reaming tools for transport on lathe machine, Consolidated…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503541/photo-image-person-microphone-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseRiveters at work on fuselage of Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503309/photo-image-space-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505745/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911087/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA lathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503508/photo-image-plant-planes-faceFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMary Louise Stepan, 21, used to be a waitress. She has a brother in the air corps. She is working on transport parts in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503207/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePutting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503880/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508236/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseRita Rodriguey,https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506838/rita-rodrigueyFree Image from public domain license