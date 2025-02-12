rawpixel
Locomotive lubrication chart in the laboratory of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad. The laboratory…
Make love not war Instagram post template
Greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Working on a switch engine at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Call for peace Instagram post template
In the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.
History quote Facebook story template
Illinois Central R.R., Chicago, Ill. Vernon Brower, riding the foot board of a diesel switch engine at the South Water…
Editable boy reading book, aesthetic hobby collage remix design
Section of a locomotive frame, which will be welded to replace a broken locomotive frame, Chicago, Ill. Workman is…
Life quote Facebook story template
Working on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…
History quote Facebook story template
Working on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Working on a locomotive at the 40th Street shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
History quote Facebook story template
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Greasing a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, towerman R.W. Mayberry of Elmhurst, Ill., at the Proviso yard. He operates a…
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
In the roundhouse at a yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
A train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
No to war blog banner template
Working on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
General view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
A young worker at the C & NW RR 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
Artisan grocer Instagram post template, editable text
Locomotives over the ash pit at the roundhouse and coaling station at the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western…
Man of world Instagram post template, editable social media design
Welder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.
D-Day invasion poster template
Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.
World peace day Instagram post template
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, working on a locomotive at the 40th Street railroad shops, Chicago, Ill.
