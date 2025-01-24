rawpixel
Another harrier of the U-boats nears completion at an eastern boat yard, Marine Construction Co., Stamford, Conn. Many new…
Cargo service poster template, editable text and design
Another harrier of the U-boats nears completion at an eastern boat yard, Marine Construction Co., Stamford, Conn. Many new…
Oil & gas industry poster template, editable text and design
Production. Submarine chasers. Another worry for the U-boats. A new American subchaser that will hound the undersea craft of…
Cargo service blog banner template, editable text
Production. Submarine chasers. Bad news for U-boats. A powerful marine diesel engine is lowered to its bed in the hull of a…
Cargo service Instagram story template, editable text
Production. Submarine chasers. Out of commission for the duration. A pleasure yacht is laid up at the yard of an Eastern…
Offshore drilling Instagram post template, editable text
Production. Submarine chasers. They keep Uncle Sam's naval bombers in practice. Target boats nearing completion at an…
Cargo service Instagram post template, editable text
Production. Submarine chasers. The sturdy oak keel of a wooden subchaser is laid at an Eastern boatyard. The stern of the…
Cargo & logistics Instagram post template, editable text
Production. Submarine chasers. They'll sight the U-boats from this crow's nest of a subchaser under construction at an…
Oil & gas industry Instagram post template, editable text
Production. Submarine chasers. An answer to the U-boats: more subchasers. A husky arc welder has just finished a job on one…
Editable vintage Japanese woman with Mount Fuji remixed design
Loading cargo on a freighter in the harbor of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands. Because there is no pier, the ship…
Oil & gas industry Instagram story template, editable text
Production. Submarine chasers. The transom, or stern piece, of a wooden subchaser for the Navy is planed smooth before it is…
Oil & gas industry blog banner template, editable text
Production. Submarine chasers. The transom, or stern piece, of a wooden subchaser under construction at an Eastern shipyard.…
3D cargo shipment worker editable remix
Production. Submarine chasers. Steaming a wooden section for a subchaser under construction at an Eastern boatyard. The…
Oil & gas industry blog banner template, editable text
Production. Submarine chasers. Shipwrights preserve many hand skills. Brace and bit are needed to fit coamings to machine…
Offshore oil rigging blog banner template, editable text
Pennsylvania R.R. Railroad ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland…
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Represents arks 60 feet long, 20 feet wide, and from 6 to 8 feet high by A J Russell
Ponte Vecchio, Florence background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Coast Guard sentry stands watch over a new torpedo boat under construction at a southern shipyard. In addition to wooden…
Urban planning poster template, editable text and design
Gloucester, Massachusetts. Unloading fish. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Hand holding paper plane, editable travel collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Marine mit fünf Schiffen im Vordergrund, null by jan verbruggen
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Higgins Industries, Inc., New Orleans, La., makes torpedo boats and other boats for the Navy
Hand holding paper plane, editable travel collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Landing Stage on the Jetty (c. 1860) by Eugène Isabey
