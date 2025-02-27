rawpixel
Near White Plains, Ga., ca. 1941.
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
Near White Plains, Ga.
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
Near White Plains, Ga.
Rustic cottage element set, editable design
An old tenant house with a mud chimney and cotton growing up to its door, which is occupied by Mulattoes, Melrose, La.
Charity Instagram post template, editable text
House near White Plains, Ga.
Cabin homes Instagram post template, editable text
Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss.
American corporate, business photo collage, editable design
Cabin in Southern U.S.
American corporate, business photo collage, editable design
Abandoned shacks, vicinity of Beaufort, S.C.
PNG element American corporate, business photo collage, editable design
Shacks condemned by Board of Health, formerly () occupied by migrant workers and pickers, Belle Glade, Fla.
Resort voucher template
tenant's home beside the Mississippi River levee, near Lake Providence, La.
American corporate, business line art collage, editable design
An old house almost hidden by sunflowers, Rodney, Miss.
Lake house Twitter ad template, editable text & design
migratory workers and one shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Houses which have been condemned by the Board of Health but are still occupied by migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
American corporate, business line art collage, editable design
Backyard of tenant's home, Marcella Plantation, Mileston, Miss. Delta
PNG element American corporate, business line art collage, editable design
Cabin in Southern U.S.
Cabin homes blog banner template
Shacks of migratory workers, Belle Glade, Fla.
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
PNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
migratory workers by a shack, Belle Glade, Fla.
Study in USA, education line art collage, editable design
A church in a corn field, Manning, S.C.
Sign mockup, editable design
migratory workers by a "juke joint" (), Belle Glade, Fla.
Traditional farming Instagram post template, editable text
Living quarters and "juke joint" for migratory workers, a slack season; Belle Glade, Fla.
