Lowering an engine in place in assembling a transport plane in a Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
VR experience, technology photo collage, editable design
Fitting the tail of a transport plane to the wing center section in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Businessman typing laptop background, airplane window illustration, editable design
Getting a nose door ready to put on a C-87 transport plane at the end of the assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Businessman typing laptop background, airplane window illustration, editable design
Working on wing of Consolidated Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Futuristic business, man touching invisible screen, digital remix, editable design
Assembling Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Live streaming collage remix, editable design
Installing structural parts of a C-87 transport plane in the tunnel of a tail fuselage section at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Businessman, futuristic design, digital remix, editable design
A hydraulic mechanic greasing the landing gear of a transport, before the plane leaves the last station on the assembly line…
Social media collage remix, editable design
Installing oxygen flask racks above the flight deck of a C-87 transport at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort…
Influencer marketing collage remix, editable design
Riveters at work on fuselage of Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas
Home symbol, business technology, digital remix, editable design
A mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Vlogger png element, editable collage remix design
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Social media png element, editable collage remix design
Lowering an engine in place in assembling a C-87 transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth…
3d SEO specialist editable design
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Png SEO specialist editable element, transparent background
Helen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new…
3d SEO specialist editable design
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Leaf symbol, business technology, digital remix, editable design
Putting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…
Future technology poster template, editable text and design
Working on the wing center section at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Diverse business meeting, editable blue design
Installing an engine at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Wireless communication connection collage, editable blue design
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
VR experience, technology photo collage, editable design
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
Png element wireless communication connection, editable design
Production of B-24 bombers and C-87 transports, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas. Cabbie Coleman, former…
