Truck trailers loading and unloading at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill. Freight cars in the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad classification yard(), Chicago, Ill. General view…
Train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad worker cultivating the small Victory garden in the Proviso yard…
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad workers cultivating a little Victory garden at Proviso yard…
A train (or "cut") being pushed out of a receiving yard toward the hump. A brakeman rides each train to signal the engineer… General view of part of the rip tracks at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Car jacked up for repairs on the repair tracks, North Proviso, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Chicago…
General view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Tracks at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of the Proviso yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill. In the… The regular tracks of the South Yards, at C & NW RR's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.
A general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
Tracks leading into the freight house at Proviso yard. This is said to be the largest covered freight house in the world.…
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, a general view of a classification yard at Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
View of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Switchman throwing a switch a C and NW RR's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Truck trailers line up at a freight house to load and unload goods from the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western…
C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, putting the finishing touches on a rebuilt caboose at the rip tracks at…
Joseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…
General view of one of the departure yards at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…