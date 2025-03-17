Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapesoilusafilmHarrowing a field with a diesel tractor, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 962 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9113 x 7305 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMap paper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715131/map-paper-editable-mockupView licenseCultivating a field, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505685/cultivating-field-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licenseFilm Grain Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730727/film-grain-effectView licenseBean field under cultivation, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505550/bean-field-under-cultivation-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licenseFarming industry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045811/farming-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHarrowing fields with diesel tractors at Seabrook Farms. Bridgeton, New Jersey. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12332658/image-plant-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseHarrowing fields with diesel tractors at Seabrook Farms. Bridgeton, New Jersey. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12332853/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945284/tractor-for-rent-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBean field and canning factory Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508463/bean-field-and-canning-factory-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licenseEditable soil design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180423/editable-soil-design-element-setView licenseBean fields, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505930/bean-fields-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licenseLove lost, but not forgotten quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686953/love-lost-but-not-forgotten-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseHarrowing fields with diesel tractors at Seabrook Farms. Bridgeton, New Jersey. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12332851/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licensePesticides & soil health blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932272/pesticides-soil-health-blog-banner-templateView licensePlanting corn along a river in northeastern Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502389/planting-corn-along-river-northeastern-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal warming Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819922/global-warming-instagram-post-templateView licenseDay laborers (from nearby towns or migrant) picking string beans among the poles for overhead irrigation, Seabrook Farms…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506712/photo-image-scenery-plants-personFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBean canning factory in the field, Seabrook farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501884/bean-canning-factory-the-field-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSpring potato planting on the French Acadian farm of Leonard Gagnon. Fort Kent, Aroostook County, Maine. Harrow of potato…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336966/image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640166/inner-peace-facebook-story-templateView licenseSpring potato planting on the French Acadian farm of Leonard Gagnon. Fort Kent, Aroostook County, Maine. Planting potatoes.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337062/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseSoil pollution Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512165/soil-pollution-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarrowing field before planting. Starkey Farms, Morrisville, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12333632/image-plant-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMay day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638967/may-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpring potato planting on the French Acadian farm of Leonard Gagnon. Fort Kent, Aroostook County, Maine. Sourced from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336967/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic farming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507280/organic-farming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePart of string bean factory and field system, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506172/part-string-bean-factory-and-field-system-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licenseElegant film screening announcement Instagram story template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20812762/png-cloud-sunsetView licenseSpring potato planting on the French Acadian farm of Leonard Gagnon. Fort Kent, Aroostook County, Maine. Planting potatoes.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336814/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain licenseFloral illustration border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9197796/floral-illustration-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpring potato planting on the French Acadian farm of Leonard Gagnon. Fort Kent, Aroostook County, Maine. Sourced from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240823/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licensePlanting corn along a river in Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503098/planting-corn-along-river-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseBroken hearts still beat quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685497/broken-hearts-still-beat-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseLow flying planes from which dust or insecticide is spread onto crops by men who "follow the season" up the east coast…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505813/photo-image-planes-person-menFree Image from public domain licenseEditable soil design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15180416/editable-soil-design-element-setView licenseBridgeton, New Jersey. Seabrook Farm. Jewish family who joined the migrants in harvesting the bean crop. Sourced from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336389/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license