Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesceneryplantspersonvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapesoilDay laborers (from nearby towns or migrant) picking string beans among the poles for overhead irrigation, Seabrook Farms, Bridgeton, N.J.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 974 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9275 x 7528 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseBean field and canning factory Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508463/bean-field-and-canning-factory-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licenseThis is the beginning quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631554/this-the-beginning-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBean fields, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505930/bean-fields-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licenseSoil pollution poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756935/soil-pollution-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBean field under cultivation, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505550/bean-field-under-cultivation-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licensePortal door through nature fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663613/portal-door-through-nature-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCultivating a field, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505685/cultivating-field-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licenseSoil pollution Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756938/soil-pollution-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHarrowing a field with a diesel tractor, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506702/harrowing-field-with-diesel-tractor-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal polluted environment HD wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912494/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView licenseRomeroville, near Chacon, Mora Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504913/romeroville-near-chacon-mora-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal polluted environment background, smokes from factory remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912504/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView licensePlaza of Costilla, near the Colorado line, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504700/plaza-costilla-near-the-colorado-line-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal polluted environment phone wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912512/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView licenseChacon, Moro Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506320/chacon-moro-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal polluted environment background, smokes from factory remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912501/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView licenseQuesta vicinity, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504793/questa-vicinity-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty of nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11548941/beauty-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseValley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502243/valley-chacon-mora-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseKids garden club, Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461208/kids-garden-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFarmland in the Taconic range, near the Hudson River Valley in New York statehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508493/farmland-the-taconic-range-near-the-hudson-river-valley-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain licenseMap paper editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715131/map-paper-editable-mockupView licenseFarmland in the Taconic range, near the Hudson River Valley in New York statehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507061/farmland-the-taconic-range-near-the-hudson-river-valley-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain licenseSoil pollution Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220235/soil-pollution-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseValley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508657/valley-chacon-mora-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918416/wind-turbine-farm-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseBean canning factory in the field, Seabrook farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501884/bean-canning-factory-the-field-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licenseWind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918415/wind-turbine-farm-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView licensePart of string bean factory and field system, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506172/part-string-bean-factory-and-field-system-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain licenseNature landscape border sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916108/nature-landscape-border-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseMoreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508075/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseNature landscape border sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916718/nature-landscape-border-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseGeneral store, near Questa, Taos County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504768/general-store-near-questa-taos-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseFarmland along the upper Delaware River in New York statehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504541/farmland-along-the-upper-delaware-river-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460728/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseLa Alama, near Questa, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505458/alama-near-questa-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseFresh from farm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597247/fresh-from-farm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlacita, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503711/placita-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license