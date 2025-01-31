rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Day laborers (from nearby towns or migrant) picking string beans among the poles for overhead irrigation, Seabrook Farms…
Save
Edit Image
sceneryplantspersonvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapesoil
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Bean field and canning factory Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
Bean field and canning factory Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508463/bean-field-and-canning-factory-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
This is the beginning quote Instagram story template
This is the beginning quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631554/this-the-beginning-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Bean fields, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
Bean fields, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505930/bean-fields-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
Soil pollution poster template, editable text and design
Soil pollution poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756935/soil-pollution-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bean field under cultivation, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
Bean field under cultivation, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505550/bean-field-under-cultivation-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
Portal door through nature fantasy remix, editable design
Portal door through nature fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663613/portal-door-through-nature-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Cultivating a field, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
Cultivating a field, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505685/cultivating-field-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
Soil pollution Instagram story template, editable text
Soil pollution Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756938/soil-pollution-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Harrowing a field with a diesel tractor, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
Harrowing a field with a diesel tractor, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506702/harrowing-field-with-diesel-tractor-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
Surreal polluted environment HD wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable design
Surreal polluted environment HD wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912494/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView license
Romeroville, near Chacon, Mora Co., New Mexico
Romeroville, near Chacon, Mora Co., New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504913/romeroville-near-chacon-mora-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Surreal polluted environment background, smokes from factory remix, editable design
Surreal polluted environment background, smokes from factory remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912504/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView license
Plaza of Costilla, near the Colorado line, New Mexico
Plaza of Costilla, near the Colorado line, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504700/plaza-costilla-near-the-colorado-line-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Surreal polluted environment phone wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable design
Surreal polluted environment phone wallpaper, smokes from factory background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912512/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView license
Chacon, Moro Co., New Mexico
Chacon, Moro Co., New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506320/chacon-moro-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Surreal polluted environment background, smokes from factory remix, editable design
Surreal polluted environment background, smokes from factory remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912501/png-abstract-aesthetic-agricultureView license
Questa vicinity, New Mexico
Questa vicinity, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504793/questa-vicinity-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11548941/beauty-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Valley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexico
Valley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502243/valley-chacon-mora-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Kids garden club, Instagram post template, editable text
Kids garden club, Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461208/kids-garden-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Farmland in the Taconic range, near the Hudson River Valley in New York state
Farmland in the Taconic range, near the Hudson River Valley in New York state
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508493/farmland-the-taconic-range-near-the-hudson-river-valley-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain license
Map paper editable mockup
Map paper editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11715131/map-paper-editable-mockupView license
Farmland in the Taconic range, near the Hudson River Valley in New York state
Farmland in the Taconic range, near the Hudson River Valley in New York state
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507061/farmland-the-taconic-range-near-the-hudson-river-valley-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain license
Soil pollution Facebook post template, editable design
Soil pollution Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220235/soil-pollution-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Valley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexico
Valley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508657/valley-chacon-mora-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Wind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable design
Wind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918416/wind-turbine-farm-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView license
Bean canning factory in the field, Seabrook farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
Bean canning factory in the field, Seabrook farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501884/bean-canning-factory-the-field-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
Wind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable design
Wind turbine farm background, surreal environment remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918415/wind-turbine-farm-background-surreal-environment-remix-editable-designView license
Part of string bean factory and field system, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
Part of string bean factory and field system, Seabrook Farm, Bridgeton, N.J.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506172/part-string-bean-factory-and-field-system-seabrook-farm-bridgeton-njFree Image from public domain license
Nature landscape border sticker set, editable design
Nature landscape border sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916108/nature-landscape-border-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico
Moreno Valley, Colfax County, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508075/moreno-valley-colfax-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Nature landscape border sticker set, editable design
Nature landscape border sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916718/nature-landscape-border-sticker-set-editable-designView license
General store, near Questa, Taos County, New Mexico
General store, near Questa, Taos County, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504768/general-store-near-questa-taos-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Editable cottage garden design element set
Editable cottage garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license
Farmland along the upper Delaware River in New York state
Farmland along the upper Delaware River in New York state
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504541/farmland-along-the-upper-delaware-river-new-york-stateFree Image from public domain license
Women's history month poster template
Women's history month poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460728/womens-history-month-poster-templateView license
La Alama, near Questa, New Mexico
La Alama, near Questa, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505458/alama-near-questa-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license
Fresh from farm poster template, editable text and design
Fresh from farm poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597247/fresh-from-farm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Placita, New Mexico
Placita, New Mexico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503711/placita-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license