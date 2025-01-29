rawpixel
A battery of 1,000 and 2,000 pound furnaces roaring threats to the Axis. These are rotary, oil-fired melting furnaces at…
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506136/slag-run-off-from-open-hearth-furnace-republic-steel-corp-youngstown-ohioFree Image from public domain license
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Slag run-off from one of the open hearth furnaces of a steel mills, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio. Slag is drawn…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505801/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Bessemer converter (iron into steel), Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504456/photo-image-fire-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Toledo, Ohio. Intense heat is needed to melt the inorganic ingredients of the batch from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506706/photo-image-light-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corporation, Toledo, Ohio. Side view of a glass furnace melting the carefully compounded batch…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506261/photo-image-construction-house-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Large pipe elbows for the Army are formed at Tube Turns, Inc., by heating lengths of pipe with gas flames and forcing them…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502152/photo-image-light-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503450/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Casting a billet from an electric furnace, Chase Brass and Copper Co., Euclid, Ohio. Modern electric furnaces have helped…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505708/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel Mill, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506055/photo-image-fire-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain license
View of the B-25 final assembly line at North American Aviation's Inglewood, California, plant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505622/photo-image-plant-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503494/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508124/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coke ovens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505448/photo-image-fire-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Blast furnace at Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503276/blast-furnace-carnegie-illinois-steel-corporation-mill-etna-pennsylvaniaFree Image from public domain license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503538/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Assembling B-25 bombers at North American Aviation, Kansas City, Kansas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504473/assembling-b-25-bombers-north-american-aviation-kansas-city-kansasFree Image from public domain license
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506911/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license