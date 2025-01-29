rawpixel
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
Memorial day Instagram post template
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
D-Day Instagram post template
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Metal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Two women employees of North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling a section of a wing for a P-51 fighter plane
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
3D airplane ticket booking lifestyle remix, editable design
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Air pollution Facebook post template
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
D-Day heroes poster template
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
Working women poster template
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Operating a hand drill at the North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is in the control surface department assembling a…
Pollution Facebook post template
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane in construction, North American Aviation, Inc., Los Angeles, Calif.
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
Operating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a…
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
Anzac day poster template
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
D-Day invasion poster template
Woman working on an airplane motor at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Calif.
