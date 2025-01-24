Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefirevintagefactoryworld warpublic domainfireplacesantaflameRetiring a locomotive driver wheel, Shopton, Iowa. The tire is heated by means of gas until it can be slipped over the wheel. Contraction on cooling will hold it firmly in place. Santa Fe R.R.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 942 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7819 x 6141 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBonfire Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570753/bonfire-instagram-post-templateView licenseRetiring a locomotive driver wheel, Shopton, Iowa. 