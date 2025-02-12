Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundplantairplanefacepersonbeachvintageworld warA noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company. 