rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
Save
Edit Image
facepersonbuildingmanphonevintagefactoryworld war
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503871/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504418/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506224/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain license
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
War production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
War production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506839/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war Instagram post template
Make love not war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Helen Ryan, age 41 (with cap), widow and used to work in a show factory, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes Cliemka…
Helen Ryan, age 41 (with cap), widow and used to work in a show factory, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes Cliemka…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504041/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Call for peace Instagram post template
Call for peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wis. Mrs.…
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wis. Mrs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506878/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
PNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Gist inspector, Mrs. Mary Betchner inspecting one of the 25 cutters for burrs before inserting it in the inside of a 105mm.…
Gist inspector, Mrs. Mary Betchner inspecting one of the 25 cutters for burrs before inserting it in the inside of a 105mm.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505650/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Poverty poster template
Poverty poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView license
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps., Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps., Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507100/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
PNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896619/png-element-stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service, working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service, working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504073/photo-image-face-person-blackFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504315/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896583/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child, ex-housewife, now only woman welder at Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisc.
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child, ex-housewife, now only woman welder at Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisc.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502173/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain license
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
PNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896558/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Pearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…
Pearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503823/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909971/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506287/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502278/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
Transfusion donor bottles, Baxter Lab., Glenview, Ill. Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503798/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Two Navy wives, Eva Herzberg and Elve Burnham, entered war work after their husbands joined the service, Glenview, Ill. They…
Two Navy wives, Eva Herzberg and Elve Burnham, entered war work after their husbands joined the service, Glenview, Ill. They…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504137/photo-image-person-vintage-bloodFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted her basement into a workshop to tin plate needles for…
Formerly a sculptress and designer of tiles, Dorothy Cole converted her basement into a workshop to tin plate needles for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504035/photo-image-person-vintage-bloodFree Image from public domain license
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
Humanitarian day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504213/photo-image-clouds-airplane-skyFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child. Ex-housewife, now she is the only woman welder at Heil and Co.…
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child. Ex-housewife, now she is the only woman welder at Heil and Co.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509035/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
Shopping time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723802/shopping-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506443/photo-image-airplane-person-manFree Image from public domain license