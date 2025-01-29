rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Switchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…
Save
Edit Image
gridplantbuildingvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainmouth
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Switch yard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…
Switch yard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508151/photo-image-grid-plant-buildingFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
Switchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…
Switchyard at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, vicinity of Sheffield, Ala., 260 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503786/photo-image-grid-plant-buildingFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Section of one of the switchyards from which high tension lines carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric…
Section of one of the switchyards from which high tension lines carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503228/photo-image-grid-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Climate change quote Facebook post template
Climate change quote Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView license
Transmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…
Transmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503832/photo-image-plant-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159027/melting-globe-environment-illustration-editable-designView license
Transmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…
Transmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506044/photo-image-clouds-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159009/melting-globe-environment-illustration-editable-designView license
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
Eight generator units in the generator room of a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506728/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174733/melting-globe-environment-illustration-editable-designView license
Transmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…
Transmission line towers and high tension lines that carry current generated at TVA's Wilson Dam hydroelectric plant, near…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506596/photo-image-clouds-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Transformer at TVA's Chickamauga Dam near Chattanooga, Tenn.
Transformer at TVA's Chickamauga Dam near Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503511/transformer-tvas-chickamauga-dam-near-chattanooga-tennFree Image from public domain license
Melting globe png, environment illustration, editable design
Melting globe png, environment illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159485/melting-globe-png-environment-illustration-editable-designView license
Generator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
Generator works at the winding of a generator stator in a new addition to TVA's hydroelectric plant at Wilson Dam, Sheffield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506192/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution Facebook post template
Air pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Transmission towers in the switchyard of TVA's Chickamauga Dam, near Chattanooga, Tenn.
Transmission towers in the switchyard of TVA's Chickamauga Dam, near Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504069/photo-image-clouds-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
Melting globe, environment illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158936/melting-globe-environment-illustration-editable-designView license
Insulators and transmission wires in the switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above…
Insulators and transmission wires in the switchyard of the TVA's Chickamauga Dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504108/photo-image-cloud-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Transmission towers in the switchyard of TVA's Chickamauga Dam, near Chattanooga, Tenn.
Transmission towers in the switchyard of TVA's Chickamauga Dam, near Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503307/photo-image-cloud-grid-skyFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Generator hall of the powerhouse, Chickamauga Dam, Tenn. The dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above the mouth of the…
Generator hall of the powerhouse, Chickamauga Dam, Tenn. The dam, located near Chattanooga, 471 miles above the mouth of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503760/photo-image-vintage-furniture-waterFree Image from public domain license
Pollution Facebook post template
Pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used to make elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the vicinity of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503538/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
Stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896357/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Tightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…
Tightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508181/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
Stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910103/stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView license
TVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
TVA chemical plant, where elemental phosphorus is made, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503359/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896652/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503718/photo-image-plant-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Men working on telephone lines, probably near a TVA dam hydroelectric plant
Men working on telephone lines, probably near a TVA dam hydroelectric plant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503169/men-working-telephone-lines-probably-near-tva-dam-hydroelectric-plantFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
A large electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503190/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license