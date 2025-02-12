rawpixel
Grading oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Packing oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
World peace day Instagram post template, editable text
Grading oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
Working women poster template
Growers bringing in their crop to a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Memorial day Instagram post template
Co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Workman is doing the preliminary sorting, picking out the discards. Santa Fe…
D-Day heroes poster template
Washing oranges at an orange packing co-op, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Drying oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Operating a machine for putting tops on crates at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Automatic dumper at the co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Loading oranges into a refrigerator car at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
Anzac day poster template
Operating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a…
D-Day invasion poster template
Loading oranges into refrigerator car at a co-op orange packing plant
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Memorial day Instagram post template
Operating a hand drill at the North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is in the control surface department assembling a…
Stop war Instagram post template
Grain elevators near Amarillo, Texas; Santa Fe trip
Regret quote Facebook story template
Operating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennessee
Say No to war poster template
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
D-Day heroes poster template
Grain elevators along the route of the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad, Amarillo, Texas. Santa Fe trip
