rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tank crew standing in front of an M-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Save
Edit Image
personmenvintageworld war iipublic domainadultunited statesfilm
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Tank crew standing in front of M-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Tank crew standing in front of M-4 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502130/tank-crew-standing-front-m-4-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
M-3 tank and crew using small arms, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tank and crew using small arms, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508560/m-3-tank-and-crew-using-small-arms-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
M-4 tank crews of the United States, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-4 tank crews of the United States, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502961/m-4-tank-crews-the-united-states-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView license
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505520/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox., Ky.
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox., Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505602/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView license
M-3 tanks and crews, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tanks and crews, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503835/m-3-tanks-and-crews-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
M-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508196/m-3-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
D-Day poster template
D-Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView license
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508672/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
Halftrack infantryman with Garand rifle, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Halftrack infantryman with Garand rifle, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503350/halftrack-infantryman-with-garand-rifle-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Crewman of an M-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Crewman of an M-3 tank, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506182/crewman-m-3-tank-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
M-4 tank line, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-4 tank line, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503221/m-4-tank-line-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
M-3 tanks in action, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505614/m-3-tanks-action-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Light tank going through water obstacle, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Light tank going through water obstacle, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505951/light-tank-going-through-water-obstacle-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Parade of M-4 (General Sherman) and M-3 (General Grant) tanks in training maneuvers, Ft. Knox, Ky. Note the lower design of…
Parade of M-4 (General Sherman) and M-3 (General Grant) tanks in training maneuvers, Ft. Knox, Ky. Note the lower design of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506244/photo-image-vintage-design-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Good man, good gun: a private of the armored forces does some practice shooting with a 30-calibre Browning machine gun, Fort…
Good man, good gun: a private of the armored forces does some practice shooting with a 30-calibre Browning machine gun, Fort…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503503/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tank driver, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Tank driver, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503731/tank-driver-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The crew of an M-3 tank learn all the ways of causing trouble for the Axis with a 75-mm. gun, a 37-mm. gun and four machine…
The crew of an M-3 tank learn all the ways of causing trouble for the Axis with a 75-mm. gun, a 37-mm. gun and four machine…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506250/photo-image-background-clouds-skyFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Infantryman with halftrack, a young soldier of the armed forces, holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort…
Infantryman with halftrack, a young soldier of the armed forces, holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503593/photo-image-grass-person-manFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639993/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
Tank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.
Tank commander, Ft. Knox, Ky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503991/tank-commander-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable text
Vote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A young soldier of the armored forces holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort Knox, Ky. He likes the piece…
A young soldier of the armored forces holds and sights his Garand rifle like an old timer, Fort Knox, Ky. He likes the piece…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503724/photo-image-people-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license