Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageplantplanewoodenpersonbombmanvintagedesignAn experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of the North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood, Calif. The model maker holds an exact miniature reproduction of the type of bomb the plane will carry. This plant produces the battle-tested B-25 bomber used in General Doolittle's raid on Tokyo, and the P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane which was first brought into prominence by the British raid on Dieppe Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9584722/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHuge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506911/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone png, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587922/man-holding-megaphone-png-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504620/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9584752/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClerk in one of the stock rooms of North American Aviation, Inc., checking to see if the proper numbers of parts were…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505755/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587898/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502148/photo-image-background-construction-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone png, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9584781/man-holding-megaphone-png-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA fast, hard-hitting new A-20 i.e., B-25 attack bomber is brought for a test hop to the flight line at the Long Beach…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506078/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseP-51 "Mustang" fighter in flight, Inglewood, Calif. The "Mustang", built by North American Aviation, Incorporated, is the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507998/photo-image-plane-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554883/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504949/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9584774/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseF.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505867/photo-image-sunglasses-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587849/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNorth American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504239/photo-image-airplane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9587826/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRiveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9451075/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseP-51 ("Mustang") fighter planes being prepared for test flight at the field of the North American Aviation, Inc., plant in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504952/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain license3D businessman with work stress editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458468/businessman-with-work-stress-editable-remixView licenseMaking wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman typing laptop background, airplane window illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11972522/png-activity-adult-airplane-windowView licensePart of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman typing laptop background, airplane window illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11972520/png-activity-adult-airplane-windowView licenseTwo assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503773/photo-image-background-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537750/say-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503749/photo-image-face-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseChildren looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454361/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLive streaming collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209351/live-streaming-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseMen and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license