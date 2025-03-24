Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageblue skyconstructionskywoodenpersonbuildingmanvintage"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 965 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 8967 x 7209 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable 3D handyman building a house cartoon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12129925/editable-handyman-building-house-cartoon-illustrationView licenseCarpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505619/carpenter-work-douglas-dam-tennessee-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseSafety vest mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14088444/safety-vest-mockup-editable-designView licenseA carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506260/photo-image-background-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction company Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874531/construction-company-instagram-post-templateView licenseWelder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505715/welder-work-douglas-dam-tenn-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874605/construction-services-instagram-post-templateView licenseConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506841/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063979/construction-facebook-post-templateView licenseThis husky member of a construction crew building a new 33,000-volt electric power line into Fort Knox is performing an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504560/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063978/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView licenseGas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503522/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038971/carpentry-service-poster-templateView licenseConstruction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502138/construction-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction worker Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640811/construction-worker-instagram-post-templateView licenseConstruction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506738/construction-douglas-dam-tva-tennFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578200/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction of Douglas Dam, TVAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503997/construction-douglas-dam-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578231/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507082/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license3D happy construction worker and customers editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453850/happy-construction-worker-and-customers-editable-remixView licenseThe countryside near the TVA site of the Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505573/the-countryside-near-the-tva-site-the-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseWoodworking workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038986/woodworking-workshop-poster-templateView licenseWelder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506301/photo-image-fire-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874147/construction-service-poster-templateView licenseCrane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503784/crane-operator-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license3D construction worker with cement truck editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394326/construction-worker-with-cement-truck-editable-remixView licenseExcavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503375/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction safety Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398819/construction-safety-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEarly stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer damhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505635/photo-image-background-construction-personFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction company poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874176/construction-company-poster-templateView licenseEarly stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507047/early-stages-construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license3D construction worker holding tablet editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397114/construction-worker-holding-tablet-editable-remixView licenseThis husky member of a construction crew building a new 33,000-volt electric power line into Fort Knox is performing an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503576/photo-image-arrow-blue-sky-constructionFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397381/construction-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGirl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502570/photo-image-planes-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseShipping service employee, 3D logistics remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245008/shipping-service-employee-logistics-remixView licenseTruck driver at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508176/truck-driver-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licenseInternational business shipping, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10168027/international-business-shipping-editable-blue-designView licenseCountryside near the TVA site of the Douglas dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503446/countryside-near-the-tva-site-the-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license