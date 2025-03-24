rawpixel
"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Editable 3D handyman building a house cartoon illustration
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
Safety vest mockup, editable design
A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…
Construction company Instagram post template
Welder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)
Construction services Instagram post template
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Construction Facebook post template
This husky member of a construction crew building a new 33,000-volt electric power line into Fort Knox is performing an…
Construction services Facebook post template
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
Carpentry service poster template
Construction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Construction worker Instagram post template
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
Carpentry service Instagram post template, editable text
Construction of Douglas Dam, TVA
Construction service Instagram post template, editable text
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
3D happy construction worker and customers editable remix
The countryside near the TVA site of the Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Woodworking workshop poster template
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Construction service poster template
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
3D construction worker with cement truck editable remix
Excavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Construction safety Instagram post template, editable text
Early stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer dam
Construction company poster template
Early stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
3D construction worker holding tablet editable remix
This husky member of a construction crew building a new 33,000-volt electric power line into Fort Knox is performing an…
Construction agency Instagram post template, editable text
Girl inspector confers with a worker as she makes a a careful check of center wings for C-47 transport planes, Douglas…
Shipping service employee, 3D logistics remix
Truck driver at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
International business shipping, editable blue design
Countryside near the TVA site of the Douglas dam, Tenn.
