Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonbeachbuildingvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainwomanWoman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 980 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9215 x 7528 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseWomen become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503789/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502958/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseWomen are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503836/photo-image-hands-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseWomen make history quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630902/women-make-history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWomen are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503352/photo-image-plants-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWomen at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505567/photo-image-airplane-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseRiveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505566/riveter-work-the-douglas-aircraft-corporation-plant-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseAn A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseWomen workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503199/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWorking with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504090/photo-image-person-beach-manFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMen and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWomen workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503749/photo-image-face-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView licensePunching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508653/photo-image-plant-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseWoman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506678/woman-work-motor-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseRiveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseMetal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506077/photo-image-person-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719235/equality-for-women-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseCowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseAmerican mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508629/photo-image-hand-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseIn North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508128/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720767/equality-for-women-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseCarefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503567/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license