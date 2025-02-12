rawpixel
Woman machinist, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Working women poster template
Women become skilled shop technicians after careful training in the school at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant, Long…
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
A girl riveting machine operator at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant joins sections of wing ribs to reinforce the inner…
Women are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
The careful hands of women are trained in precise aircraft engine installation duties at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long…
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
Women at work on C-47 Douglas cargo transport, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Working with the electric wiring at Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Men and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Woman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Metal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
American mothers and sisters, like these women at the Douglas Aircraft Company, give important help in producing dependable…
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
Carefully trained women inspectors check and inspect cargo transport innerwings before they are assembled on the fuselage…
