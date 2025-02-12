Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstructionhandfacepersonvintageworld warpublic domainportraitOperating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, TennesseeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 971 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9124 x 7386 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOperating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503501/photo-image-construction-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseDrilling horizontal stabilizers: operating a hand drill, this woman worker at Vultee-Nashville is shown working on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504779/photo-image-hand-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThis woman worker at the Vultee-Nashville is shown making final adjustments in the wheel well of an inner wing before the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503346/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWorking on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Vultee Aircraft Inc., Nashville, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506105/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOperating a hand drill at Vultee-Nashville, woman is working on a "Vengeance" dive bomber, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506131/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseCapping and inspecting tubing: two women are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503427/photo-image-plane-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseTwo women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503900/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719235/equality-for-women-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseA candid view of one of the women workers touching up the U.S. Army Air Forces insignia on the side of the fuselage of a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505742/photo-image-person-sports-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseAn A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licensePart of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseTwo assembly line workers at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company enjoy a well-earned lunch period…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503773/photo-image-background-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseWomen workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17F bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503749/photo-image-face-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseWomen are trained as engine mechanics in thorough Douglas training methods, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505255/photo-image-construction-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseMen and women make efficient operating teams on riveting and other jobs at the Douglas Aircraft plant, Long Beach, Calif.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506202/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA noontime rest for a full-fledged assembly worker at the Long Beach, Calif., plant of Douglas Aircraft Company. Nacelle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506742/photo-image-background-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseRiveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman at work on motor, Douglas Aircraft Company, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506678/woman-work-motor-douglas-aircraft-company-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain licenseWomen driving poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView licenseB-25 bombers lined up at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test flight, Kansas City, Kansashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506120/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720767/equality-for-women-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseOn North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508117/photo-image-airplane-people-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFeminist powerful quote, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719042/feminist-powerful-quote-editable-flyer-templateView licenseAnother North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, Northhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506716/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license