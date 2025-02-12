Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonbuildingvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainbluewomanRita Rodriguey,View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 974 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9063 x 7356 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseA lathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503508/photo-image-plant-planes-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseBeulah Faith, 20, used to be sales clerk in department store, reaming tools for transport on lathe machine, Consolidated…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503541/photo-image-person-microphone-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLathe operator machining parts for transport planes at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505745/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490106/empowering-women-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506630/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719350/women-power-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseMary Louise Stepan, 21, used to be a waitress. She has a brother in the air corps. She is working on transport parts in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503207/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509033/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720421/women-power-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504394/photo-image-hospital-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseRiveter at work on Consolidated bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503920/photo-image-face-person-swordFree Image from public domain licenseWomen of power Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720671/women-power-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licensePutting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503728/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseA mating operation on a transport plane just before it comes to the pre-assembly line at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508236/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women, editable flyer template for brandinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719235/equality-for-women-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView licenseWorking on wing of Consolidated Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp. plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503626/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720576/strong-girls-united-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseAssembling Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503976/assembling-liberator-bomber-consolidated-aircraft-corp-fort-worth-texasFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720767/equality-for-women-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseProduction of B-24 bombers and C-87 transports, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texas. Cabbie Coleman, former…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506605/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEquality for women email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720556/equality-for-women-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseFrances Eggleston, aged 23, came from Oklahoma, used to do office work. Removing paper from pilot's window(), Consolidated…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508548/photo-image-paper-construction-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseHelen Bray, who left school to become a mechanic at a western aircraft plant, is making an emplanage section on a new…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508520/photo-image-construction-plant-planeFree Image from public domain licenseWomen driving poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView licenseWorking on the wing center section at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508003/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseFeminist powerful quote, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719042/feminist-powerful-quote-editable-flyer-templateView licenseInstalling oxygen flask racks above the flight deck of a C-87 transport at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505677/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10325226/empowering-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWorking inside fuselage of a Liberator Bomber, Consolidated Aircraft Corp., Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503460/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowering women Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11490883/empowering-women-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePutting the nose section of a mighty transport plane in place in the fuselage mating fixture at the Consolidated Aircraft…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503880/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license