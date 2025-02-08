rawpixel
War production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
History quote Facebook story template
One of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…
Memorial day Instagram post template
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
War production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…
Regret quote Facebook story template
Helen Ryan, age 41 (with cap), widow and used to work in a show factory, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes Cliemka…
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
Stop war Instagram post template
He's like to use that gun on the Axis. After seven years in the Navy, J.D. Estes is considered an old sea salt by his mates…
Memorial day Instagram post template
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wis. Mrs.…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Jesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed in a Navy plane, Naval…
D-Day heroes poster template
Lucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service, working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child, ex-housewife, now only woman welder at Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisc.
Say No to war poster template
Pearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…
History quote Facebook story template
A rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Jesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed on a Navy plane, Naval…
D-Day invasion poster template
Gist inspector, Mrs. Mary Betchner inspecting one of the 25 cutters for burrs before inserting it in the inside of a 105mm.…
D-Day invasion poster template
Drilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texas
D-Day Instagram post template
War production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps., Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…
D-Day heroes Instagram post template
Women from all fields have joined the production army, Corpus Christi, Texas. Miss Grace Weaver, a civil service worker at…
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Enola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child. Ex-housewife, now she is the only woman welder at Heil and Co.…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Frances Eggleston, aged 23, came from Oklahoma, used to do office work. Removing paper from pilot's window(), Consolidated…
