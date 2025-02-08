Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonbuildingmanvintagefactoryworld war iipublic domainWar production worker at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-housewife, age 49, now doing bench work on small gun parts. Son is Second Lieutenant, Son-in-law, Captain in ArmyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 948 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7336 x 9285 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseOne of the girls of Vilter Manufacturing Co. filing small gun parts, Milwaukee, Wisc. One brother in Coast Guard, one going…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506224/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWar production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506748/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseWar production workers at the Vilter Manufacturing Company making M5 and M7 guns for the U.S. Army, Milwaukee, Wis. Ex-stage…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503871/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseHelen Ryan, age 41 (with cap), widow and used to work in a show factory, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes Cliemka…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504041/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504418/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAgnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506287/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseHe's like to use that gun on the Axis. After seven years in the Navy, J.D. Estes is considered an old sea salt by his mates…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508422/photo-image-plane-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWar production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wis. Mrs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506878/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseJesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed in a Navy plane, Naval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508501/photo-image-sunglasses-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseLucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service, working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504073/photo-image-face-person-blackFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseEnola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child, ex-housewife, now only woman welder at Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisc.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502173/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseSay No to war poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView licensePearl Harbor widows have gone into war work to carry on the fight with a personal vengeance, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503823/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA rivet is her fighting weapon. Oyida Peaks, daughter of a Navy lieutenant, one of many women taking NYA training to become…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504198/photo-image-face-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseJesse Rhodes Waller, A.O.M., third class, tries out a 30-calibre machine gun he has just installed on a Navy plane, Naval…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504543/photo-image-sunglasses-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseGist inspector, Mrs. Mary Betchner inspecting one of the 25 cutters for burrs before inserting it in the inside of a 105mm.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505650/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseDrilling a wing bulkhead for a transport plane at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation plant, Fort Worth, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502150/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWar production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps., Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507100/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640315/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseWomen from all fields have joined the production army, Corpus Christi, Texas. Miss Grace Weaver, a civil service worker at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508419/photo-image-star-hand-planeFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseEnola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child. Ex-housewife, now she is the only woman welder at Heil and Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509035/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseFrances Eggleston, aged 23, came from Oklahoma, used to do office work. Removing paper from pilot's window(), Consolidated…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508548/photo-image-paper-construction-faceFree Image from public domain license