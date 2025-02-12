rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
Save
Edit Image
plantplanepersonmanhempvintagefactoryworld war
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503340/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9451075/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508208/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454361/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504620/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war Instagram post template
Make love not war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Members of the experimental staff at the North American Aviation, Inc., plant, observe wind tunnel tests on an accurate…
Members of the experimental staff at the North American Aviation, Inc., plant, observe wind tunnel tests on an accurate…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503519/photo-image-plant-plane-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Clerk in one of the stock rooms of North American Aviation, Inc., checking to see if the proper numbers of parts were…
Clerk in one of the stock rooms of North American Aviation, Inc., checking to see if the proper numbers of parts were…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505755/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Call for peace Instagram post template
Call for peace Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of the North American Aviation…
An experimental scale model of the B-25 plane is prepared for wind tunnel tests in the plant of the North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506780/photo-image-plant-plane-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Children looking at globe, travel editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9453189/children-looking-globe-travel-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504142/photo-image-planes-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503757/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
A nose wheel and landing gear assembly for a B-25 bomber under construction in a western aircraft plant, North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502148/photo-image-background-construction-plantFree Image from public domain license
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
D-Day anniversary festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
No to war blog banner template
No to war blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView license
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503164/photo-image-people-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
Stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910109/stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
French climate protest, environment collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView license
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508653/photo-image-plant-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
Women workers install fixtures and assemblies to a tail fuselage section of a B-17 bomber at the Douglas Aircraft Company…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503199/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503736/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Globe reading textbook, creative education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390324/png-abroad-aesthetic-blueView license
Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.
Riveter at work at the Douglas Aircraft Corporation plant in Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505566/riveter-work-the-douglas-aircraft-corporation-plant-long-beach-califFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
Violence kills peace grows quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640595/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license