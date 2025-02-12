Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantplanepersonmanhempvintagefactoryworld warHuge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American Aviation, Inc., plant, Inglewood, Calif. The heavy hemp rope is used to snub the hammer so that it forms the part under proper pressure and rises clear of the work after each operation. This plant produces the battle-tested B-25 ("Billy Mitchell") bomber, used in General Doolittle's raid on Tokyo, and the P-51 ("Mustang") fighter plane which was first brought into prominence by the British raid on DieppeView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 967 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9083 x 7316 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare    