Trampas, Taos County, New Mexico, a Spanish-American village in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains dating back to 1700 which was once a sheep raising center. Due to overgrazing and loss of range title, its inhabitants now work as migratory labor and at subsistence farming 