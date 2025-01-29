Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonvintagecarworld warpublic domaincityroadsantaSanta Fe R.R. streamliner, the "Super Chief," being serviced at the depot, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Servicing these diesel streamliners takes five minutesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 926 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5239 x 6787 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDrive safely Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486667/drive-safely-instagram-post-templateView licenseSanta Fe R.R. streamliner, the "super Chief," being serviced at the depot, Albuquerque, N.M. licenseIndian houses and farms on the Laguna Indian reservation, Laguna New Mexico. 