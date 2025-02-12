Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplevintagefurniturecelebrationworld warpublic domainportraitAt Beecher Street School, whose student body consists of half Americans of Italian descent and half of Americans of Polish descent, Southington, Conn. 