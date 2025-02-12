rawpixel
At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists of half Americans of Italian descent and half of Americans of Polish…
World peace day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909688/world-peace-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
School children, half of Polish and half of Italian descent, at a festival in May 1942, Southington, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508633/photo-image-american-flag-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Southington, Connecticut. At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists half of Americans of Polish descent. The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338712/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists half…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337950/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Children stage a patriotic demonstration, Southington, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504490/children-stage-patriotic-demonstration-southington-connFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Southington, Connecticut. At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists half of Americans of Italian descent and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337957/image-plant-people-grassFree Image from public domain license
July 4th celebration poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723257/png-4th-july-poster-1918-americaView license
Southington, Connecticut. At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists half of Americans of Italian descent and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337675/image-face-shadow-plantFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
Southington, Connecticut. At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists half of Americans of Italian descent and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337968/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists half…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338959/image-shadow-person-footballFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Southington, Connecticut. At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists half of Americans of Italian descent and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337749/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Southington, Connecticut. At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists half of Americans of Italian descent and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338947/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911095/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Southington, Connecticut. At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists half of Americans of Italian descent and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338966/image-shadow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists half…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337665/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists half…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338693/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Southington, Connecticut. At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists half of Americans of Italian descent and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337631/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Stop war Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView license
Southington, Connecticut. At Beecher Street School, whose student body consists half of Americans of Italian descent and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337945/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504287/photo-image-grass-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An American town and its way of life, Southington, Conn. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The small…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508622/photo-image-grass-plant-american-flagFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641615/say-war-poster-templateView license
Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504835/gus-worke-farmer-who-came-from-germany-years-ago-southington-connFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany 40 years ago, Southington, Conn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502244/gus-worke-farmer-who-came-from-germany-years-ago-southington-connFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Farm owned by James Pompey, who 20 years ago came from Italy on the advice of a brother, Southington, Connecticut. People of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504539/photo-image-trees-sky-personFree Image from public domain license