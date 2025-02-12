Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageconstructionpersonbuildingvintageworld warpublic domainunited statesfilmConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 959 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9194 x 7346 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseConstruction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506841/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseExcavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503375/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEarly stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507047/early-stages-construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseEarly stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer damhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505635/photo-image-background-construction-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseConstruction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502138/construction-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseConstruction of Douglas Dam, TVAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503997/construction-douglas-dam-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseChecking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWelder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505715/welder-work-douglas-dam-tenn-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseConstruction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506738/construction-douglas-dam-tva-tennFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506782/big-pete-ramagos-rigger-work-dam-tva-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505619/carpenter-work-douglas-dam-tennessee-tvaFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAbove the construction work, the aggregate storage pile which provides crushed stone and sand, Fort Loudon i.e., Loudoun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502154/photo-image-clouds-construction-skyFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCrane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503784/crane-operator-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licensePresident's day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe countryside near the TVA site of the Douglas Dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505573/the-countryside-near-the-tva-site-the-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506260/photo-image-background-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCountryside near the TVA site of the Douglas dam, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503446/countryside-near-the-tva-site-the-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTransformer at TVA's Chickamauga Dam near Chattanooga, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503511/transformer-tvas-chickamauga-dam-near-chattanooga-tennFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508181/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503718/photo-image-plant-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage costume Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13144708/vintage-costume-instagram-post-templateView licenseGas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503522/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license