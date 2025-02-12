rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Save
Edit Image
constructionpersonbuildingvintageworld warpublic domainunited statesfilm
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506841/construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Excavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Excavating within the log cofferdam during an early stage of construction, Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503375/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Early stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Early stages of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507047/early-stages-construction-work-the-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Early stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer dam
Early stage of construction work at the TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn. In the background is a log coffer dam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505635/photo-image-background-construction-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Construction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
Construction at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502138/construction-tvas-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Construction of Douglas Dam, TVA
Construction of Douglas Dam, TVA
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503997/construction-douglas-dam-tvaFree Image from public domain license
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Now all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView license
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Welder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)
Welder at work on Douglas Dam, Tenn. (TVA)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505715/welder-work-douglas-dam-tenn-tvaFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
Construction at Douglas Dam (TVA), Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506738/construction-douglas-dam-tva-tennFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.
"Big Pete" Ramagos, rigger at work on dam (TVA) Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506782/big-pete-ramagos-rigger-work-dam-tva-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
Carpenter at work on Douglas Dam, Tennessee (TVA)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505619/carpenter-work-douglas-dam-tennessee-tvaFree Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Above the construction work, the aggregate storage pile which provides crushed stone and sand, Fort Loudon i.e., Loudoun…
Above the construction work, the aggregate storage pile which provides crushed stone and sand, Fort Loudon i.e., Loudoun…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502154/photo-image-clouds-construction-skyFree Image from public domain license
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503784/crane-operator-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916775/presidents-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The countryside near the TVA site of the Douglas Dam, Tenn.
The countryside near the TVA site of the Douglas Dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505573/the-countryside-near-the-tva-site-the-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
History quote Facebook story template
History quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631292/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…
A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be 161 feet high and 1,682 feet ong…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506260/photo-image-background-clouds-blue-skyFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable text
Vote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Countryside near the TVA site of the Douglas dam, Tenn.
Countryside near the TVA site of the Douglas dam, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503446/countryside-near-the-tva-site-the-douglas-dam-tennFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram story template, editable text
Vote now Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11916744/vote-now-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Transformer at TVA's Chickamauga Dam near Chattanooga, Tenn.
Transformer at TVA's Chickamauga Dam near Chattanooga, Tenn.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503511/transformer-tvas-chickamauga-dam-near-chattanooga-tennFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…
Tightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508181/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram blog banner template, editable text
Vote now Instagram blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
TVA chemical plant, electric furnace loaded with phosphate, vicinity of Muscle Shoals, Alabama
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503718/photo-image-plant-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Vintage costume Instagram post template
Vintage costume Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13144708/vintage-costume-instagram-post-templateView license
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
Gas welding a joint in a line of spiral pipe at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River, Tenn. This dam will be…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503522/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license