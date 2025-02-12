rawpixel
B-25 bombers on the outdoor assembly line at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test…
B-25 bombers lined up at North American Aviation, Incorporated, almost ready for their first test flight, Kansas City, Kansas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506120/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
B-25 bomber planes at the North American Aviation, Incorporated being hauled along an outdoor assembly line with an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503411/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506716/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506153/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New B-25 bombers lined up for final inspection and tests at the flying field of an aircraft plant, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508516/photo-image-plant-plane-skyFree Image from public domain license
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506684/servicing-a-20-bomber-langley-field-vaFree Image from public domain license
One of America's new warships of the air, a mighty YB-17 bomber, is pulled up at a bombardment squadron hangar, Langley…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506170/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Assembling B-25 bombers at North American Aviation, Kansas City, Kansas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504473/assembling-b-25-bombers-north-american-aviation-kansas-city-kansasFree Image from public domain license
North American B-25 bomber is prepared for painting on the outside assembly line, North American Aviation, Inc., Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504239/photo-image-airplane-sky-personFree Image from public domain license
Servicing an A-20 bomber, Langley Field, Va.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506149/servicing-a-20-bomber-langley-field-vaFree Image from public domain license
On North American's outdoor assembly line, employees rush a B-25 to completion, North American Aviation, Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508117/photo-image-airplane-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A giant of the skyways poises for flight, Langley Field, Va. The four powerful engines of a YB-17 bomber are warmed up…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503604/photo-image-clouds-plane-skyFree Image from public domain license
On North American's outdoor assembly line, a painter cleans the tail section of a P-51 fighter prior to spraying the olive…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508669/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Part of the cowling for one of the motors for a B-25 bomber is assembled in the engine department of North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502132/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
P-51 ("Mustang") fighter planes being prepared for test flight at the field of the North American Aviation, Inc., plant in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504952/photo-image-plant-planes-personFree Image from public domain license
Two women workers are shown capping and inspecting tubing which goes into the manufacture of the "Vengeance" (A-31) dive…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503900/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
An A-20 bomber being riveted by a woman worker at the Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506771/photo-image-construction-plant-faceFree Image from public domain license
F.W. Hunter, Army test pilot, Douglas Aircraft Company plant at Long Beach, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505867/photo-image-sunglasses-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
View of the B-25 final assembly line at North American Aviation's Inglewood, California, plant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505622/photo-image-plant-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license