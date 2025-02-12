rawpixel
Assembly and Repairs Dept. mechanic Mary Josephine Farley works on a Wright Whirlwind motor, Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi…
Working women poster template
Bowen and Olsen, a riveter and her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic at the Naval Air Base, in the Assembly and Repair…
Working in the Assembly and Repair Dept. of the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Bowen, a riveter, and Olsen, her supervisor, in the Assembly and Repair Dept. at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Mrs. Doris Duke, who is 26 and a mother of one child, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mrs. Duke is a civil service worker in the…
Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis, senior supervisor in the Assembly and Repairs Dept. of the Naval Air Base, talking with one of the…
Mrs. Cora Ann Bowen (left) works as a cowler at the Naval Air Base; Mrs. Eloise J. Ellis is a senior supervisor in the…
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval Air Base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
Women are contributing their skills to the nation's needs by keeping our country's planes in top-notch fighting condition…
Oyida Peaks riveting as part of her NYA training to become a mechanic in the Assembly and Repair Department at the Naval Air…
Lorena Craig is a cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
NYA employees receiving training in the Assembly and Repair Dept., U.S. Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Lorena Craig is cowler under civil service at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
"Women in white" doctor Navy planes (motors) at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas. Mildred Webb, an NYA trainee at…
Answering the nation's need for womanpower, Mrs. Virginia Davis made arrangement for the care of her two children during the…
Starting a propeller at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Sailor mechanic fueling a plane at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texas
Mrs. Virginia Davis, a riveter in the assembly and repair department of the Naval air base, supervises Chas. Potter, a NYA…
Working inside the nose of a PBY, Elmer J. Pace is learning the construction of Navy planes, Corpus Christi, Texas. As an…
