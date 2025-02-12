Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonvintagecarworld warpublic domainportraitclothingWar production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mrs. Angeline Kwint, age 45, an ex-housewife, checking the tires of trailers. Her husband and son are in the U.S. ArmyView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 955 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7437 x 9346 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWomen driving poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView licenseWar production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wis. Mrs.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506878/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWar production workers at the Heil Company making gasoline trailer tanks for the U.S. Army Air Corps, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504315/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseWomen driving Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11825774/women-driving-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHelen Ryan, age 41 (with cap), widow and used to work in a show factory, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes Cliemka…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504041/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseLucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service, working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504073/photo-image-face-person-blackFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseEnola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child, ex-housewife, now only woman welder at Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisc.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502173/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944750/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseEnola O'Connell, age 32, widow and mother of one child. Ex-housewife, now she is the only woman welder at Heil and Co.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509035/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAgnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506287/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseWomen driving Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184364/women-driving-instagram-story-templateView licenseLucile Mazurek, age 29, ex-housewife, husband going into the service. Working on black-out lamps to be used on the gasoline…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504418/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6061724/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseJ.D. Estes at the Naval Air Base, Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504558/jd-estes-the-naval-air-base-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseNo more war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956225/more-war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThis woman worker at the Vultee-Nashville is shown making final adjustments in the wheel well of an inner wing before the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503346/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511643/world-peace-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlue vintage car isolated object psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735726/blue-vintage-car-isolated-object-psdView licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licenseVintage car isolated object psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735719/vintage-car-isolated-object-psdView licenseTraining course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579406/training-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRed vintage car isolated object psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735727/red-vintage-car-isolated-object-psdView licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseBlack vintage car, isolated objecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735649/black-vintage-car-isolated-objectView licenseNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage car isolated object psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735547/vintage-car-isolated-object-psdView licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseRed vintage car, isolated objecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735648/red-vintage-car-isolated-objectView licenseWomen driving blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184422/women-driving-blog-banner-templateView licenseGreen vintage car, isolated objecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9728956/green-vintage-car-isolated-objectView licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licensePng vintage car, isolated object , transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735591/png-vintage-greenView licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944737/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseFormerly an aircraft dock, this huge building -- thought to be the largest in the world with no interior supports -- is now…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505751/photo-image-plant-american-flag-skyFree Image from public domain license