Freight cars at the South Water Street Illinois Central Railroad terminal, Chicago, Ill.
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Night view of part of the South Water street freight terminal of the Illinois Central R.R., Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502208/photo-image-lights-buildings-dark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502208/photo-image-lights-buildings-darkFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the South Water street Illinois Central Railroad freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503441/photo-image-buildings-vintage-water
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503441/photo-image-buildings-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain license
Trucks unloading at the inbound freight house of the Illinois Central Railroad, South Water Street freight terminal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508686/photo-image-house-building-vintage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508686/photo-image-house-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Illinois Central R.R., freight cars at the South Water Street freight terminal, Chicago, Ill. The C & O and Nickel Plate…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505607/photo-image-background-buildings-vintage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505607/photo-image-background-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the South Water Street Illinois Central Railroad freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505974/photo-image-buildings-vintage-car
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505974/photo-image-buildings-vintage-carFree Image from public domain license
Illinois Central R.R., freight cars in South Water Street freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503234/photo-image-moon-lights-neon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503234/photo-image-moon-lights-neonFree Image from public domain license
Illinois Central R.R., Chicago, Ill. Vernon Brower, riding the foot board of a diesel switch engine at the South Water…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507104/photo-image-moon-person-man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507104/photo-image-moon-person-manFree Image from public domain license
Diesel switch engine moving freight cars at the South water street freight terminal of the Illinois Central R.R., Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503931/photo-image-person-building-vintage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503931/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Diesel switch engine moving freight cars at the South Water street freight terminal of the Illinois Central R.R., Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508515/photo-image-background-buildings-vintage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508515/photo-image-background-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the South Water Street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508856/photo-image-vintage-cars-water
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508856/photo-image-vintage-cars-waterFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the South Water street Illinois Central Railroad freight terminal, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502203/photo-image-buildings-vintage-cars
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502203/photo-image-buildings-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the South Water Street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508576/photo-image-person-vintage-cars
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508576/photo-image-person-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the south Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506227/photo-image-person-vintage-water
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506227/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the South Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508632/photo-image-background-person-buildings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508632/photo-image-background-person-buildingsFree Image from public domain license
Section crew at work on the track, C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., Bensenville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502220/section-crew-work-the-track-st-rr-bensenville-ill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502220/section-crew-work-the-track-st-rr-bensenville-illFree Image from public domain license
C. M. St. P. & P. R.R., general view of part of the yard, Bensenville, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503610/st-rr-general-view-part-the-yard-bensenville-ill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503610/st-rr-general-view-part-the-yard-bensenville-illFree Image from public domain license
General view of part of the South Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508553/photo-image-person-vintage-water
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508553/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain license
A train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506140/photo-image-steam-house-smoke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506140/photo-image-steam-house-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508138/photo-image-blue-sky-house
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508138/photo-image-blue-sky-houseFree Image from public domain license
In the roundhouse at a yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504911/photo-image-steam-building-vintage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504911/photo-image-steam-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license