Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesmokevintagewaterworld warpublic domainlakearchusaOre being unloaded from the lake steamer Algosoo of Sault Ste. Marie at Pennsylvania R.R. ore docks, Sandusky, OhioView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 916 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7940 x 6060 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseLoading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502175/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseRemembering our soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseLoading coal into a freighter at one of the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504032/photo-image-sky-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504535/photo-image-construction-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638991/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507114/photo-image-sky-person-oceanFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503829/photo-image-construction-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638586/d-day-poster-templateView licenseLoading a freighter with coal at one of the three coal docks owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504770/photo-image-sky-person-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLoading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504127/photo-image-person-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508567/photo-image-construction-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506016/photo-image-construction-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. iron ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" ore unloadershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504940/photo-image-ocean-house-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePrevent global warming poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754736/png-america-architecture-artView licenseUnloading a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad iron ore docks by means of Hulett unloaders, Cleveland, Ohio. In the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506722/photo-image-construction-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908969/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloader, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507084/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseNow all together poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738633/png-7th-war-loan-now-all-together-1945-vintage-poster-cc-beall-america-americanView licenseLoading a lake freighter with coal for shipment to other lake ports, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504361/photo-image-sky-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePositive & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504447/photo-image-sky-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706825/nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania R.R. ore docks, unloading ore from a lake freighter by "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502181/photo-image-construction-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseTravel deal Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277478/travel-deal-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseLoading a lake freighter with coal at the Pennsylvania R.R. coal docks, for shipment to other Great Lake ports, Sandusky…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509014/photo-image-sky-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706826/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePennsylvania R.R. Railroad ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503917/photo-image-sky-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licensePennsylvania R.R. Railroad ore docks, unloading iron ore from a lake freighter by means of "Hulett" unloaders, Cleveland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508683/photo-image-ocean-sea-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLoading coal into a lake freighter at the Pennsylvania Railroad docks, Sandusky, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502200/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAfter the ore is weighed in the "Hewlett" i.e. "Hulett" machine it is dropped in the waiting hopper cars below; Pennsylvania…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503342/photo-image-person-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain license