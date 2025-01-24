Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebuildingssmokevintagecarsfactoryworld warpublic domainlandscapeC & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad worker cultivating the small Victory garden in the Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 922 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6102 x 7940 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAir pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseC & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad workers cultivating a little Victory garden at Proviso yard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502177/photo-image-person-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain licensePollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseGeneral view of one of the departure yards at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504527/photo-image-vintage-car-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503939/photo-image-sky-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631734/climate-change-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseA train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506140/photo-image-steam-house-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514359/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505616/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514328/more-nuclear-weapons-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad roundhouse, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502183/photo-image-building-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514329/more-nuclear-weapons-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrain pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508138/photo-image-blue-sky-houseFree Image from public domain licenseCar mortgage, money finance editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715652/car-mortgage-money-finance-editable-remixView licenseFrederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505771/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTwo employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503475/photo-image-face-people-menFree Image from public domain licenseHousing mortgage, money finance editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715413/housing-mortgage-money-finance-editable-remixView licenseA welder who works in the round-house at the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad's Proviso yardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508649/photo-image-house-building-darkFree Image from public domain licenseNuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706825/nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseView in a departure yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso () yard at twilight, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507086/photo-image-moon-lights-darkFree Image from public domain licensePositive & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseA general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506689/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNo more nuclear weapons Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706826/more-nuclear-weapons-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTruck trailers loading and unloading at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506695/photo-image-sky-building-smokeFree Image from public domain licenseSmart factory Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614982/smart-factory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral view of part of classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508040/photo-image-sky-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePrint factory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrain going over the hump at the C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508102/photo-image-fire-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution factory png sticker, hands destroying environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919697/png-abstract-activism-activistView licenseJoseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502162/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGreasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505985/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseWomen driving poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView licenseThe yardmaster's office at the receiving yard, North Proviso(), C & NW RR, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506558/photo-image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStop air pollution Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759743/stop-air-pollution-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrain going over the hump at the C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503841/photo-image-scenery-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseEarth Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116901/earth-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorkers at the roundhouse of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506305/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license