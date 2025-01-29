Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundhousevintagenaturecarswaterworld warpublic domainLooking toward the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad classification yard. The trestle runs from the ice house to the yard. The old cars in the foreground are used as living quarters for some yard workers and itinerant help. 