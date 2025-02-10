Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplanttreesskypersonvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapeChopping cotton, near Greene County, Ga.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 853 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5495 x 3906 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseChopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502974/chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding leaf, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346800/hand-holding-leaf-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502691/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503106/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChopping cotton on rented land, near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508146/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's history month poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460728/womens-history-month-poster-templateView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508258/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai master fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664374/samurai-master-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502670/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Greece Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536531/explore-greece-instagram-post-templateView licenseDay-laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506491/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license3D environmentalist planting tree editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394145/environmentalist-planting-tree-editable-remixView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502394/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain license3D environmentalist planting tree editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457842/environmentalist-planting-tree-editable-remixView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502714/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic pink background, ripped paper collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8509582/aesthetic-pink-background-ripped-paper-collage-designView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505460/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licensePack your bags poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778899/pack-your-bags-poster-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505898/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseMisty trekking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819966/misty-trekking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, Saint Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501788/photo-image-clouds-plants-skyFree Image from public domain licenseHiking trails poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914100/hiking-trails-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWorkers going home from an afternoon of chopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506490/workers-going-home-from-afternoon-chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai vs ninja fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664213/samurai-ninja-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505273/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseSamurai standoff fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664467/samurai-standoff-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Deltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502395/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican safari background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenseDay laborers picking cotton, near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501082/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseSun, sea & sand Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536546/sun-sea-sand-instagram-post-templateView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502643/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licensePlant a tree Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397509/plant-tree-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500886/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license3D woman camping outdoors, travel editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458653/woman-camping-outdoors-travel-editable-remixView licenseFarm Security Administration borrower cultivating his sugar cane field, vicinity of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505525/photo-image-background-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license3D tourist man traveling outdoors editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394354/tourist-man-traveling-outdoors-editable-remixView licenseTaking burley tobacco in from the fields, after it has been cut to dry and cure in the barn, on the Russell Spears' farm…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502990/photo-image-horse-animal-treesFree Image from public domain license