C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; locomotives in the roundhouse at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
Diesel switch engine moving freight cars at the South water street freight terminal of the Illinois Central R.R., Chicago…
Tracks leading into the freight house at Proviso yard. This is said to be the largest covered freight house in the world.…
General view of one of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yards, Chicago, Ill.
Trucks unloading at the inbound freight house of the Illinois Central Railroad, South Water Street freight terminal…
Illinois Central R.R., freight cars at the South Water Street freight terminal, Chicago, Ill. The C & O and Nickel Plate…
General view of part of the South Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
Train pulling out of the freight house at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.
Locomotives over the ash pit at the roundhouse and coaling station at the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western…
General view of part of the South Water Street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of the South Water Street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of the Galewood yard of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Tracks at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.
General view of part of the south Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
General view of yard and some of the locomotive shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad at 40th…
General view of part of the South Water street freight depot of the Illinois Central Railroad, Chicago, Ill. A C and O R.R.…
General view of part of classification yard at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…
Tracks at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.
Diesel switch engine moving freight cars at the South Water street freight terminal of the Illinois Central R.R., Chicago…
Locomotive in a railroad yard, Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western RR (), near Chicago, Ill.()
