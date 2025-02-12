Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonbuildingmanvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainclothingMaintenance mechanic in largest coal press in world, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 972 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9033 x 7316 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMaintenance man at the Combustion Engineering Co. working at the largest cold steel hydraulic press in the world…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508174/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licensePoverty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView licenseMechanical operator on boiler parts, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503827/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseWelders making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508549/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896619/png-element-stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseWelder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505463/photo-image-light-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseWelder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506301/photo-image-fire-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseWelder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503443/photo-image-person-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseWelder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502805/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSwitch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseEmployees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504142/photo-image-planes-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630949/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMaking wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWelder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718485/photo-image-smokes-public-domain-maskFree Image from public domain licensePNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896583/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseCrane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennesseehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503784/crane-operator-tvas-douglas-dam-tennesseeFree Image from public domain licensePNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896558/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseIn North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508128/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909971/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseColored mechanic, motor maintenance section, Ft. Knox, Ky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503380/colored-mechanic-motor-maintenance-section-ft-knox-kyFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA good job in the air cleaner of an army truck, Fort Knox, Ky. This soldier, who serves as truckdriver and mechanic, plays…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508679/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseMounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503736/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseWomen are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503352/photo-image-plants-person-beachFree Image from public domain licenseMay day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571638/may-day-poster-templateView licenseChecking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503329/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908150/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseDrill press operator, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503439/drill-press-operator-allegheny-ludlum-steele-corp-brackenridge-paFree Image from public domain license