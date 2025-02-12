rawpixel
Maintenance mechanic in largest coal press in world, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
History quote Facebook story template
Maintenance man at the Combustion Engineering Co. working at the largest cold steel hydraulic press in the world…
Mechanical operator on boiler parts, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Welders making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
Welder making boilers for a ship, Combustion Engineering Co., Chattanooga, Tenn.
Crane operator at TVA's Douglas Dam, Tennessee
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
Colored mechanic, motor maintenance section, Ft. Knox, Ky.
A good job in the air cleaner of an army truck, Fort Knox, Ky. This soldier, who serves as truckdriver and mechanic, plays…
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
Women are trained to do precise and vital engine installation detail in Douglas Aircraft Company plants, Long Beach, Calif.
Checking the alignment of a turbine shaft at the top of the guide bearing in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tenn.…
Drill press operator, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.
