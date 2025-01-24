Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagesceneryplanttreessportsforestvintagemountainnatureSangre de Cristo Mountains, New MexicoView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 961 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9194 x 7366 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLost in nature poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13044753/lost-nature-poster-templateView licenseSangre de Cristo Mountains, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508169/sangre-cristo-mountains-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseLost in nature Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13044755/lost-nature-facebook-story-templateView licenseSangre de Cristo Mts., N.M.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508063/sangre-cristo-mts-nmFree Image from public domain licenseLost in nature Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828428/lost-nature-instagram-post-templateView licenseSangre de Cristo Mt., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504545/sangre-cristo-mt-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003026/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseSangre de Cristo Mountain, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502310/sangre-cristo-mountain-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003020/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseLooking north from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains above Penasco, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506027/looking-north-from-the-sangre-cristo-mountains-above-penasco-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003021/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseSangre de Cristo Mountains, looking north into Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508182/sangre-cristo-mountains-looking-north-into-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseWanderlust aesthetic poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18786567/wanderlust-aesthetic-poster-template-editable-textView licenseSangre de Cristo Mountainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504829/sangre-cristo-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseLost in nature blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13044752/lost-nature-blog-banner-templateView licenseLooking north from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains above Penasco, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509027/looking-north-from-the-sangre-cristo-mountains-above-penasco-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003018/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseVista northward into Coloradohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504505/vista-northward-into-coloradoFree Image from public domain licenseSnow sports Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597807/snow-sports-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVista westward over the Rio Grande valley from the foothills of the Sangre de Cristos Mountains near Questa, Taos County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508627/photo-image-cloud-sunset-sceneryFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12586122/merry-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTrampas, Taos County, New Mexico, a Spanish-American village in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains dating back…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506924/photo-image-scenery-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003027/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseQuesta, Taos Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504624/questa-taos-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003023/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseCerros, near Costilla, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508661/cerros-near-costilla-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Nature mountain design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322271/editable-nature-mountain-design-element-setView licenseValley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508657/valley-chacon-mora-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseMountain landscape border background, vintage nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708738/png-art-blank-space-borderView licenseQuesta, Taos Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508088/questa-taos-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVillage of Placita near Penasco, Taos Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502248/village-placita-near-penasco-taos-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Film Grain Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696509/vintage-film-grain-effectView licenseValley of Chacon, Mora County, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502243/valley-chacon-mora-county-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWinter landscape border, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381214/winter-landscape-border-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseVillage of La Alama, near Questa, Taos Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504370/village-alama-near-questa-taos-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable embroidery nature design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506416/editable-embroidery-nature-design-element-setView licenseRomeroville, near Chacon, Mora Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504913/romeroville-near-chacon-mora-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseLandscape watercolor element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003019/landscape-watercolor-element-set-editable-designView licenseChacon, Moro Co., New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506320/chacon-moro-co-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain license