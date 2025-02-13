Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagerosespotted plantflowersplantspersonmanvintagenatureNick Grillo, as a boy in Italy, dreamed of America and its opportunity, Southington, Connecticut. He saved enough money for boat passage to this country. Today, after 22 years, he is one of the world's outstanding flori-culturists, developer of the famous "Thornless Rose," an age-old dream of his craftView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 874 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4763 x 6542 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLove quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516925/love-quote-poster-templateView licenseNick Grillo as a boy in Italy dreamed of America and its opportunity. 