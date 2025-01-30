Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesceneryvintagemountainsworld warpublic domainsnowlandscapesantaA east bound Union Pacific railroad freight train waiting in a siding, Alray, Calif. Coming up through Cajon Pass. The Santa Fe tracks are used by the Union Pacific as far east as Daggett, Calif. Freight train going up Cajon Pass through the San Bernardino Mountains, Cajon, Calif.

In the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes.

Santa Fe R.R. trains going through Cajon Pass in the San Bernardino Mountains, Cajon, Calif. Freight train with two helper engines climbing the steep grade of Cajon Pass (westbound), Cajon, Calif.

One of the cuts through the mountains, near Cajon, Calif., Cajon Pass, Calif.

Flagman standing at a distance behind a Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight train during a stop, Bagdad, Calif.

Mojave Desert country, crossed by the Santa Fe R.R., Cadiz, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. line leaving Cadiz, Calif. This town is a junction point with a branch going to Phoenix, Ariz.

The Santa Fe R.R. crosses the Southern Pacific R.R. at Vaughn, New Mexiico. A Southern Pacific RR freight passing Vaughn West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train stopping for water, Tolar, New Mexico

Switch lights in Santa Fe R.R. yards, Los Angeles, Calif. Due to blackout regulations all such lights are hooded. Activity in Santa Fe R.R. yard, Los Angeles, Calif. All switch lights, head lights and lamps have been shaded from above… Santa Fe R.R. west bound freight stopping for water, Melrose, New Mexico

A freight train stopping for coal and water at a siding enroute to Gallup, New Mexico, near Laguna, N.M.

Santa Fe R.R. freight train rounding a curve between Ash Fork and Gleed, Arizona

East bound track of the Santa Fe R.R. across desert country near South Chaves, New Mexico

West bound Santa Fe R.R. freight train waiting in a siding to meet an east bound train, Ricardo, New Mexico

Mojave Desert country, crossed by Santa Fe R.R., Cadiz, Calif.

Santa Fe R.R. crosses the Colorado River into California between Topock, Arizona and Beal, California

Santa Fe R.R. train stopping for coal and water, Laguna, New Mexico