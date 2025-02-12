Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonmandarkvintagecarworld warpublic domainclothingSam Cell, working on the truck of a car at the rip tracks of C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6031 x 7910 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseMelrose Park (near Chicago), Ill, C&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad. William London has been a railroad worker…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505762/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseJoseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502162/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640176/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseMelrose Park (near Chicago), Ill.; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; Roy Nelin, a box packer in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502197/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseSwitchman throwing a switch at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505824/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseMelrose Park (near Chicago), Ill; C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; L. Logan, of West Chicago, boilermaker…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504991/photo-image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseJohn Sabados washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506681/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505985/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHumanitarian day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466704/humanitarian-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA worker in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR., Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508569/worker-the-roundhouse-the-rr-proviso-yard-chicago-illFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorkers at the roundhouse of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad Proviso Yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506305/photo-image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMike Evans, a welder, at the rip tracks at Proviso yard of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502195/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFrederick Batt, brakeman, on the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505771/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseVan camping, hobby lifestyle editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715812/van-camping-hobby-lifestyle-editable-remixView licenseTwo employees at the roundhouse at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503475/photo-image-face-people-menFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseA.S. Gerdee, of 3251 Maypole() Street, working as a switchman at Proviso yard of C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504431/photo-image-background-hand-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love reminder quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640593/self-love-reminder-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseC & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad workers cultivating a little Victory garden at Proviso yard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502177/photo-image-person-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseC & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, railroad worker cultivating the small Victory garden in the Proviso yard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7507191/photo-image-buildings-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA general view of a classification yard at C & NW RR's Proviso() yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506675/photo-image-clouds-steam-personFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640636/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseA train (or "cut") being pushed out of a receiving yard toward the hump. A brakeman rides each train to signal the engineer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503532/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632488/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGeneral view of one of the departure yards at C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's Proviso yard, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504527/photo-image-vintage-car-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseWorld peace day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777296/world-peace-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorker inspecting a locomotive on a pit in the roundhouse at the C & NW RR's i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502193/photo-image-dark-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640595/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSwitchman throwing a switch a C and NW RR's Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506197/switchman-throwing-switch-and-rrs-proviso-yard-chicago-illFree Image from public domain license