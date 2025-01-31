rawpixel
Partly finished open hearth furnaces and stacks for a steel mill under construction which will soon be producing vitally…
Carpentry service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038971/carpentry-service-poster-templateView license
Constructing a building on the site of a new steel mill which will soon turn out steel for the war needs, Columbia Steel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505073/photo-image-construction-scenery-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Woodworking workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038986/woodworking-workshop-poster-templateView license
Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a new steel mill takes form, Columbia Steel Co., Geneva, Utah. The new plant…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505957/photo-image-construction-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Construction Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063979/construction-facebook-post-templateView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Drag lines are working day and night excavating for the building of open hearth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307865/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063978/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Partly finished open hearth furnaces and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339672/image-person-sky-mountainFree Image from public domain license
Welding service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397067/welding-service-instagram-story-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Drag lines are working day and night…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308127/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
May day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571477/may-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating for the building of open hearth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308139/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Professional construction Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365506/professional-construction-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Partly finished open hearth furnaces and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339932/image-person-sky-mountainFree Image from public domain license
Energy industry Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542137/energy-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339103/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Construction services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897059/construction-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Partly finished open hearth furnaces and stacks for a steel mill under construction…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339945/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's The Siesta background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739858/van-goghs-the-siesta-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339202/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428490/construction-services-facebook-post-templateView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating for the building of open hearth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338972/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
3D mechanic in a garage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233561/mechanic-garage-illustration-editable-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339388/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Energy industry Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542114/energy-industry-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating for the building of open hearth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339104/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Freight transportation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791940/freight-transportation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Constructing a building on the site of a new steel mill which will soon turn out…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339647/image-person-sky-woodFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's The Siesta background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739627/van-goghs-the-siesta-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307948/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
May day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571484/may-day-instagram-post-templateView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339323/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Smart factory ads blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538478/smart-factory-ads-blog-banner-templateView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Excavating and constructing open hearth furnaces for a new steel mill. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307854/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Backpacker friends hiking together, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000946/backpacker-friends-hiking-together-editable-remix-designView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339325/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D handyman building a house cartoon illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12129925/editable-handyman-building-house-cartoon-illustrationView license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Steel and concrete go into place rapidly as a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339946/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Smart ai technology blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435582/smart-technology-blog-banner-templateView license
Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating for the building of open hearth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339357/image-cloud-person-skyFree Image from public domain license