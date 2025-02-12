rawpixel
Automatic dumper at the co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
World peace day Instagram post template, editable text
Growers bringing in their crop to a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506167/photo-image-plant-wood-personFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Packing oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504143/photo-image-plant-person-fruitFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Grading oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506775/grading-oranges-co-op-orange-packing-plant-redlands-calif-santa-tripFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
Co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Workman is doing the preliminary sorting, picking out the discards. Santa Fe…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505084/photo-image-plant-person-fruitFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Loading oranges into a refrigerator car at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506270/photo-image-plant-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Drying oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506326/photo-image-plant-fruit-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Washing oranges at an orange packing co-op, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502283/washing-oranges-orange-packing-co-op-redlands-calif-santa-rr-tripFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Grading oranges at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504958/grading-oranges-co-op-orange-packing-plant-redlands-calif-santa-tripFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Operating a machine for putting tops on crates at a co-op orange packing plant, Redlands, Calif. Santa Fe R.R. trip
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504366/photo-image-plant-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
Loading oranges into refrigerator car at a co-op orange packing plant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508017/loading-oranges-into-refrigerator-car-co-op-orange-packing-plantFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Mojave Desert country, crossed by the Santa Fe R.R., Cadiz, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506570/mojave-desert-country-crossed-the-santa-rr-cadiz-califFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
One of the cuts through the mountains, near Cajon, Calif., Cajon Pass, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506234/one-the-cuts-through-the-mountains-near-cajon-calif-cajon-pass-califFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
Freight train going up Cajon Pass through the San Bernardino Mountains, Cajon, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505722/photo-image-scenery-sky-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Stop war Instagram post template
A east bound Union Pacific railroad freight train waiting in a siding, Alray, Calif. Coming up through Cajon Pass. The Santa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508074/photo-image-scenery-vintage-mountainsFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
At the Santa Fe R.R. tie plant, Albuquerque, New Mexico. The ties made of pine and fir, are seasoned for eight months. The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503896/photo-image-plant-sky-steamFree Image from public domain license
Say No to war poster template
Activity in the Santa Fe R.R. yard, Los Angeles, Calif. Due to blackout regulations, flood lights, switch lights, locomotive…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506334/photo-image-background-lights-oceanFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Mojave Desert country, crossed by Santa Fe R.R., Cadiz, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506072/mojave-desert-country-crossed-santa-rr-cadiz-califFree Image from public domain license
Regret quote Facebook story template
Santa Fe R.R. trains going through Cajon Pass in the San Bernardino Mountains, Cajon, Calif. On the right, streamliner…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504531/photo-image-background-blue-sky-sceneryFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
Freight train with two helper engines climbing the steep grade of Cajon Pass (westbound), Cajon, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502216/photo-image-grass-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
Tomatoes at the Yauco Cooperative Growers' Association, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505657/tomatoes-the-yauco-cooperative-growers-association-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license