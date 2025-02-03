rawpixel
In North American's modern machine shop, another aircraft part is finished on a huge turret lathe, North American Aviation…
Sheet metal parts are numbered with this pneumatic numbering machine in North American's sheet metal department, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503164/photo-image-people-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Huge drop hammers work day and night forming sheet metal parts for United Nations bombers and fighters at the North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506911/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Punching rivet holes in a frame member for a B-25 bomber, the plant of North American Aviation, Inc., Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508653/photo-image-plant-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505628/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain license
Employees at North American Aviation, Incorporated, assembling the cowling on Allison motors for the P-51 fighter planes…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504142/photo-image-planes-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Making wiring assemblies at a junction box on the fire wall for the right engine of a B-25 bomber, North American Aviation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506107/photo-image-fire-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506719/photo-image-plane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Switch boxes on the firewalls of B-25 bombers are assembled by women workers at North American Aviation, Inc.'s Inglewood…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506327/photo-image-plant-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506153/photo-image-plane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Metal parts are placed on masonite by this woman employee before they slide under the multi-ton hydropress, North American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506077/photo-image-person-dark-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cowling and control rods are added to motors for North American B-25 bombers as they move down the assembly line, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503757/photo-image-airplane-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Riveting team working on the cockpit shell of a B-25 i.e. C-47 bomber at the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505632/photo-image-construction-plant-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
An employee in the drill-press section of North American's huge machine shop runs mounting holes in a large dural casting…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504620/photo-image-plant-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Mounting motor on a Fairfax B-25 bomber, at North American Aviation, Inc., plant in Inglewood, Calif.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503736/photo-image-plant-airplane-personFree Image from public domain license
A young woman employee of North American Aviation, Incorporated, working over the landing gear mechanism of a P-51 fighter…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505686/photo-image-plane-person-darkFree Image from public domain license
Operating a hand drill at North American Aviation, Inc., a woman is working in the control surface department assembling a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503955/photo-image-hand-plane-faceFree Image from public domain license
Employees on the "Sunshine" assembly line at North American's plant put the finishing touches on another B-25 bomber…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503340/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license
Another North American B-25 bomber rolls off the final assembly line to join other ships on the outdoor assembly line, North
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506716/photo-image-airplane-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
View of the B-25 final assembly line at North American Aviation's Inglewood, California, plant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505622/photo-image-plant-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bomb bay gasoline tanks for long flights of B-25 bombers await assembly in the plant of North American Aviation, Inc.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508208/photo-image-plant-plane-personFree Image from public domain license