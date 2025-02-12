Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonbuildingmanvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainclothingHump master in a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad yard operating a signal switch system which extends the length of the hump track. He is thus able to control movements of locomotives pushing the train over the hump from his post at the hump office; Chicago, Ill.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 936 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6736 x 5255 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseC&NWRR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, towerman R.W. Mayberry of Elmhurst, Ill., at the Proviso yard. He operates a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504220/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licensePoverty poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240845/poverty-poster-templateView licenseIn the roundhouse at a Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western Railroad yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508076/photo-image-fire-steam-lightFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, American, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903745/png-element-stop-air-pollution-american-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseWorking on the cylinder of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street shops…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503338/photo-image-person-man-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG element stop air pollution, French, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896619/png-element-stop-air-pollution-french-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseWorking on a locomotive at the 40th Street shop of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508189/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896645/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseWorking on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506488/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451318/make-love-not-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseChicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad locomotive shops, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508643/photo-image-steam-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038938/war-blog-banner-templateView licenseA train (or "cut") being pushed out of a receiving yard toward the hump. A brakeman rides each train to signal the engineer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503532/photo-image-person-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain licenseRegret quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632484/regret-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWorking on the cab of a locomotive brought in for repair at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504350/photo-image-airplane-steam-personFree Image from public domain licenseCall for peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451296/call-for-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseC & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad; locomotives in the roundhouse at Proviso yard, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502187/photo-image-steam-light-laptopFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640849/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpreading asbestos mixture on boiler of a locomotive at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, 40th Street…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508538/photo-image-dog-construction-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630949/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWorn tires on locomotive wheels are refaced on this machine in the wheel shop of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503818/photo-image-brick-wall-person-darkFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral view of the hump yard at Proviso yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505616/photo-image-steam-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896583/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseIn the roundhouse at a yard of the Chicago and Northwestern i.e. North Western railroad, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504911/photo-image-steam-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG element French climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896558/png-element-french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseWelder at the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad locomotive shops, 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505781/photo-image-background-baseball-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFrench climate protest, environment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909971/french-climate-protest-environment-collage-editable-designView licenseA young worker at the C & NW RR 40th Street shops, Chicago, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502156/young-worker-the-40th-street-shops-chicago-illFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThomas Madrigal greasing a locomotive in the roundhouse, Rock Island R.R., Blue Island, Ill.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506935/photo-image-person-building-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day anniversary festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640777/d-day-anniversary-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreasing a locomotive in the roundhouse at Proviso () yard, C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad's, Chicago…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505985/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640374/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView licenseJoseph Klesken washing up after a day's work at the rip tracks at Proviso yards of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502162/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMay day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571638/may-day-poster-templateView licenseWorking on the boiler of a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroad…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506187/photo-image-steam-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14908150/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseGreasing a locomotive at the 40th Street shops of the C & NW RR i.e. Chicago and North Western railroadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506498/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license