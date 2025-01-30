Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonmanvintagenaturepublic domainlandscapegunclothingChopping cotton on rented land, near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 851 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5425 x 3849 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCowboys and horses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436350/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-templateView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503106/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509895/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChopping cotton, near Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508011/chopping-cotton-near-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539866/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502691/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man png, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781766/vintage-astronomer-man-png-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508258/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791373/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502394/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseVR gaming Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698471/gaming-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseChopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502974/chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905217/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseChopping cotton on rented land near White Plains, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505460/chopping-cotton-rented-land-near-white-plains-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539854/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501737/photo-image-plants-sky-personFree Image from public domain licensePolice robot fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663610/police-robot-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503470/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licensePolice robot fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663596/police-robot-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseWorkers going home from an afternoon of chopping cotton, Greene County, Ga.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506490/workers-going-home-from-afternoon-chopping-cotton-greene-county-gaFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698453/wedding-invite-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseCultivating sugar cane of the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, St. Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506089/photo-image-background-scenery-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVR gaming Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699043/gaming-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503071/photo-image-plant-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699004/wedding-invite-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseSugar cane workers resting, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501728/sugar-cane-workers-resting-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseVR gaming blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699042/gaming-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseFSA borrower and participant in the sugar cane cooperative, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506022/photo-image-plants-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseGateway to hell fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663663/gateway-hell-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSugar cane workers resting at the noon hour, Rio Piedras, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502510/sugar-cane-workers-resting-the-noon-hour-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640595/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseDay-laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506491/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699003/wedding-invite-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseCultivating sugar cane on the Virgin Islands Company land, vicinity of Bethlehem, Saint Croixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501788/photo-image-clouds-plants-skyFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDay laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss. Deltahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505837/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-miss-deltaFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948006/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan in a sugar-cane field during harvest, vicinity of Rio Piedras Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501741/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-vicinity-rio-piedras-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925507/cowboys-and-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan in a sugar cane field during harvest, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505577/man-sugar-cane-field-during-harvest-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license