rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coal ovens
Save
Edit Image
personbuildingvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainlandscapelakes
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
Print factory poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817809/print-factory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Coal feeders on tip of coke ovens, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
Coal feeders on tip of coke ovens, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504955/photo-image-building-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coke ovens
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coke ovens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505448/photo-image-fire-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504514/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Air pollution Facebook post template
Air pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037706/air-pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508843/photo-image-plant-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coke being pushed into a quenching car, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
Coke being pushed into a quenching car, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509110/photo-image-fire-smoke-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
Print factory Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817811/print-factory-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Coporation, stock pile of coal and iron ore, Detroit, Mich.
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Coporation, stock pile of coal and iron ore, Detroit, Mich.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502223/photo-image-smoke-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain license
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
Print factory blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11817814/print-factory-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Cleaning out loose coke after removing a door…
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Cleaning out loose coke after removing a door…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504936/photo-image-dark-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain license
D-Day heroes poster template
D-Day heroes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640953/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView license
Looking east toward Rackham Building, Detroit, Mich.
Looking east toward Rackham Building, Detroit, Mich.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7509024/looking-east-toward-rackham-building-detroit-michFree Image from public domain license
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
Print factory Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11249065/print-factory-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Looking south from the Maccabees Building with the Detroit skyline in the distance, Detroit, Mich.
Looking south from the Maccabees Building with the Detroit skyline in the distance, Detroit, Mich.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506784/photo-image-buildings-vintage-natureFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Traffic at 5:30 on Second Avenue, Detroit, Mich.
Traffic at 5:30 on Second Avenue, Detroit, Mich.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508111/traffic-530-second-avenue-detroit-michFree Image from public domain license
Pollution Facebook post template
Pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037842/pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Looking down on a parking lot from the rear of the Fisher Building, Detroit, Mich.
Looking down on a parking lot from the rear of the Fisher Building, Detroit, Mich.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505793/photo-image-building-vintage-carsFree Image from public domain license
D-Day Instagram post template
D-Day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641346/d-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Flag, Detroit, Mich.
Flag, Detroit, Mich.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505696/flag-detroit-michFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Looking north on Woodward Ave., from the Maccabees Building with the Fisher Building at the far left, and the Wardell Hotel…
Looking north on Woodward Ave., from the Maccabees Building with the Fisher Building at the far left, and the Wardell Hotel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504706/photo-image-person-buildings-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote Facebook story template
Poetry quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Looking west from the Maccabees Building
Looking west from the Maccabees Building
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502231/looking-west-from-the-maccabees-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Birmingham (near Detroit), Michigan. Kitchen utensils hanging below a spice rack with mint, caraway, thyme, and sage jars
Birmingham (near Detroit), Michigan. Kitchen utensils hanging below a spice rack with mint, caraway, thyme, and sage jars
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504854/photo-image-wooden-vintage-world-warFree Image from public domain license
Anzac day poster template
Anzac day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640325/anzac-day-poster-templateView license
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7505740/photo-image-fire-vintage-factoryFree Image from public domain license
D-Day invasion poster template
D-Day invasion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7506136/slag-run-off-from-open-hearth-furnace-republic-steel-corp-youngstown-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503494/photo-image-person-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11911087/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Blast furnace at Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
Blast furnace at Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7503276/blast-furnace-carnegie-illinois-steel-corporation-mill-etna-pennsylvaniaFree Image from public domain license
Memorial day Instagram post template
Memorial day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508193/photo-image-plant-building-smokeFree Image from public domain license