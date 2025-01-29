Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonbuildingvintagefactoryworld warpublic domainlandscapelakesHanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal feeders on tip of coke ovens, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal tower atop coke ovens Memorial day Instagram post template
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. General view showing tank which stores gas from the coke…
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Coal pusher apparatus with coal storage Coke being pushed into a quenching car, Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich.
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Coporation, stock pile of coal and iron ore, Detroit, Mich.
Hanna furnaces of the Great Lakes Steel Corporation, Detroit, Mich. Cleaning out loose coke after removing a door… Looking east toward Rackham Building, Detroit, Mich.
Looking south from the Maccabees Building with the Detroit skyline in the distance, Detroit, Mich.
Traffic at 5:30 on Second Avenue, Detroit, Mich.
Looking down on a parking lot from the rear of the Fisher Building, Detroit, Mich.
Flag, Detroit, Mich.
Looking north on Woodward Ave., from the Maccabees Building with the Fisher Building at the far left, and the Wardell Hotel…
Looking west from the Maccabees Building
Birmingham (near Detroit), Michigan. Kitchen utensils hanging below a spice rack with mint, caraway, thyme, and sage jars A scene in a steel mill, Republic Steel, Youngstown, Ohio. Molten iron is blown in an Eastern Bessemer converter to change… Slag run-off from open hearth furnace, Republic Steel Corp., Youngstown, Ohio
White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steele Corp., Brackenridge, Pa. The finest… Blast furnace at Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mill in Etna, Pennsylvania
Blast furnaces and iron ore at the Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation mills, Etna, Pennsylvania