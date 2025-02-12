Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageplantfacepersonvintagefactorywaterworld warpublic domainTightening a nut on a guide vane operating seromotor in TVA's hydroelectric plant, Watts Bar Dam, Tennessee. Located 530 miles above the mouth of the Tennessee River, the dam has an authorized power installation of 90,000 kw., which can be increased to a possible ultimate of 150,000 kw. 