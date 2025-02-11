rawpixel
Farms in the Aroostook County, Me., Oct. 1940 : potatoes
Vintage Film Grain Effect
Potato farm in Aroostook county, Me., after the potatoes have been harvested
Potato farm in Aroostook county, Me., after the potatoes have been harvested
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
Potato farms in Aroostook County, Me.
Potato farms showing layout of land and buildings, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook, Me.
Potato farms showing layout of land and buildings, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook, Me.
A horse-drawn digger in operation on a (potato) farm run by a French-Canadian, Caribou, Aroostook county, Me.
A horse-drawn digger in operation on a (potato) farm run by a French-Canadian, Caribou, Aroostook county, Me.
Cherry orchards and farming land, Emmett, Idaho
Cherry orchards and farming land, Emmett, Idaho
Farm in the vicinity of Van Buren, Aroostook County, Me.
Farm in the vicinity of Van Buren, Aroostook County, Me.
Farm in the vicinity of Wallagrasse, Aroostook County, Me.
Farm in the vicinity of Wallagrasse, Aroostook County, Me.
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…
Children gathering potatoes on a large farm, vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. Schools do not open until the…
Farms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
Farms in the vicinity of Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
A starch factory along the Aroostook River, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
A starch factory along the Aroostook River, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me.
Mountain farm along Skyline Drive, Va.
Mountain farm along Skyline Drive, Va.
Corn field, Ga.
Corn field, Ga.
Cherry orchards and farming land, Emmett, Idaho
Cherry orchards and farming land, Emmett, Idaho
Trucks outside of a starch factory, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. There were almost fifty trucks in the line. Some had been…
Trucks outside of a starch factory, Caribou, Aroostook County, Me. There were almost fifty trucks in the line. Some had been…
U.S. Army. Hospital Center, Bazoilles, France: General view
U.S. Army. Hospital Center, Bazoilles, France: General view
Lower Wairau Plain looking NW towards Tuamarina (24 March 1959) by Leslie Adkin.
Lower Wairau Plain looking NW towards Tuamarina (24 March 1959) by Leslie Adkin.
Sugar cane fields on the north-west part of the island, St. Croix island, Virgin Islands
Sugar cane fields on the north-west part of the island, St. Croix island, Virgin Islands
Mountain farms along the Skyline Drive, Va.
Mountain farms along the Skyline Drive, Va.
Farmland in Pleasant Valley near Ridgway, Ouray County, Colorado
Farmland in Pleasant Valley near Ridgway, Ouray County, Colorado